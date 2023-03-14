Antetokounmpo (hand) generated 46 points (19-28 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 133-124 win over the Kings.

Though his three-game absence due to a sore right hand had temporary dulled some of the MVP buzz surrounding Antetokounmpo, the seven-time All-Star may have put himself back in race with frontrunners Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid with a virtuoso performance in his return to the lineup. He supplied 19 of his 46 points in the third quarter, with his big effort helping the Bucks erase a nine-point halftime deficit to carry a three-point lead into the final period. Antetokounmpo's efficient, stat-stuffing outing should erase any concerns about his ability to play through the injury, but he could still be a candidate to sit out the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Tuesday in Phoenix for maintenance purposes. Fantasy managers in daily moves leagues will want to confirm Antetokounmpo's status ahead of Tuesday's 10 p.m. ET opening tip.