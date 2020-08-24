The Bucks list Antetokounmpo as probable with a left calf contusion for Monday's Game 4 against the Magic.

Unless the calf injury proves to be worse than Antetokounmpo anticipates during pregame warmups, he should be ready to go with no limitations Monday, as the Bucks look to build their series lead to 3-1. Antetokounmpo has been his usual dominant self through the first three games of the postseason, averaging 31.3 points, 16.0 boards, 6.3 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steal while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.