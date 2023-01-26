Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to right knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo has appeared in the last two games after missing five consecutive matchups due to his knee injury, and it doesn't appear as though the issue will prevent him from suiting up Friday. Over his two appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 31.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.0 minutes per game.