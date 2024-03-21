Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Antetokounmpo participated in Tuesday's practice session but was unavailable for a second consecutive game Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday, but Bobby Portis will likely continue to see increased run if Antetokounmpo remains out.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Practices Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially ruled out•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Warming up, should play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Iffy against Phoenix•