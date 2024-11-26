Antetokounmpo (knee/calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.
Antetokounmpo was previously listed as probable due to a minor calf strain, though he has been downgraded to questionable with a left knee effusion as well. If the two-time MVP is unable to suit up for the NBA Cup matchup, Bobby Portis will likely draw the start.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play against Miami•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dealing with minor calf strain•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Hits for team-high 32 in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go vs. Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tabbed as probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts triple-double in win•