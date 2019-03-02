Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Deemed questionable

Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Porter Larsen of ESPN reports.

Knee soreness continues to bother Antetokounmpo, who has seen just 56 total minutes over the past two games, averaging 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 blocks. It's possible coach Mike Budenholzer will give him the night off on the second half of a back-to-back set.