Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pistons.

The triple-double was the 20th in his career, and second already this season. Antetokounmpo has scored more than 20 points with at least six boards, four assists and one block in seven straight starts, and while the two-time MVP's scoring is actually down slightly from the last few campaigns, he's still delivering his usual elite fantasy production.