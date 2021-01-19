Antetokounmpo registered 34 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Monday's 125-123 loss against the Nets.

Antetokounmpo carried the Bucks in Monday's loss against the Nets, posting his fifth double-double of the season while ending just three dimes shy of what would've been his third triple-double of the campaign. The two-time MVP winner has scored 22 or more points in each of his last nine appearances and, while his overall numbers are not as strong as they were last year, he continues to be a top-tier fantasy alternative across all formats -- one that's also trending in the right direction after a few sub-par performances earlier this season.