Antetokounmpo totaled 32 points (14-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-11 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers across 41 minutes in a Game 5 victory over Phoenix on Saturday.

In a critical Game 5, Antetokounmpo once again came up big for Milwaukee, leading the team in both points and rebounds. Whereas his signature moment in Game 4 was an epic blocked shot with just over a minute remaining, the play that will be replayed most often from Saturday's victory is Antetokounmpo's jaw-dropping dunk off a steal and lob pass by Jrue Holiday, giving Milwaukee a three-point lead with 13.5 seconds left in the game. Aside from some struggles from the free-throw line -- Antetokounmpo was only 4-for-11 from the charity stripe Saturday -- the two-time MVP has been nearly unstoppable through five Finals contests, posting per-game averages of 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 61.2 percent from the field. He'll try to lead the Bucks to an NBA title in Game 6 on Tuesday.