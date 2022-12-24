Antetokounmpo ended Friday's 118-100 loss to the Nets with 26 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Antetokounmpo shot the basketball well in Friday's loss and secured his third straight double-double, but his shot volume was noticeably down. His 13 attempts tied his lowest mark of the 2022-23 campaign. The star forward has put up 20 or more attempts in five of 10 appearances in December, so it's only a matter of time before he turns in a more aggressive performance on the offensive end.