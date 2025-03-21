Antetokounmpo had 28 points (9-15 FG, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 victory over the Lakers.

The superstar forward led all scorers on the night, although he didn't have much competition with Luka Doncic (ankle) and LeBron James (groin) both sidelined for Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo has scored 20-plus points in five straight games and 14 of 16 since the All-Star break, averaging 26.2 points, 11.4 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over the latter stretch while shooting 57.2 percent from the floor.