Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Delivers team-high 37 points Monday

Antetokounmpo dropped 37 points (13-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo matched up well with LeBron James in this one, but when all was said and done, the King was too much to handle on the defensive side of the ball. Antetokounmpo did his fair share of damage on the offensive end, but with no threes on the night, he became limited to driving the ball and putting moves on in the post. He will look to extend the floor next time out against the Clippers.