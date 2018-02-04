Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Departs after rolling ankle

Antetokounmpo was removed from Sunday's game against the Nets with 7:34 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo appeared to step on the foot of the Nets' DeMarre Carroll and fell to the ground in pain for about 30 seconds before being helped off the floor. Per Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Antetokounmpo had his ankle wrapped on the bench after departing and didn't require a trip to the locker room, a sign that the injury isn't a major one. In any event, it's uncertain that Antetokounmpo will reenter Sunday's game with the fourth quarter more than halfway completed. He registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes prior to exiting.