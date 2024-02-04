Antetokounmpo contributed 48 points (20-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and five steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 victory over the Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo has torched Dallas this season, compiling 88 points on 70.3 percent shooting across two meetings. Antetokounmpo posted his seventh game with 40-plus points this season, and he has scored no fewer than 11 points in any contest thus far. Saturday marked his third game of the season with multiple made threes, which is increasingly rare given that Antetokounmpo is hitting just 26.2 percent of his 1.8 three-point attempts per game in 2023-24.