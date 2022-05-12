Antetokounmpo amassed 40 points (16-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over Boston. He also had seven turnovers.

Antetokounmpo has attempted 25-plus shots in every game of the series against Boston -- resulting in two 40-point efforts. Additionally, Wednesday marked Antetokounmpo's first game of the playoffs in which he's knocked down multiple threes. Although he was careless with the basketball at times, Antetokounmpo has controlled every aspect of the game and has given Milwaukee a chance to clinch the series Friday.