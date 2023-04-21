Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo (back) was able to do some individual work before Friday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was upgraded from doubtful to questionable ahead of Game 2, but he ultimately sat out due to a bruised back he suffered in Game 1. The former MVP isn't cleared for full-contact practice yet, and his status for Saturday's Game 3 remains to be determined. Milwaukee should release its official injury report sometime Friday afternoon.