Antetokounmpo supplied 34 points (14-20 FG, 6-10 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Antetokounmpo did all he could in Game 2 to help Milwaukee come out on top, leading all players in scoring and rebounds while handing out a team-high-tying assist total in an all-around performance. Antetokounmpo has led the way for the Bucks over the first two games, averaging 35 points and 15 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Gets little help in Game 1 loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Off injury report for Game 1•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play in regular-season finale•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play against Detroit•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts another triple-double•