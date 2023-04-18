Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo (back) was unable to practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo left Sunday's Game 1 loss to Miami after landing hard on his back while attempting a layup. After briefly returning, he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest. An MRI and X-rays came back negative, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that there's optimism about the former MVP's chances of returning to action soon, but Antetokounmpo's lack of participation in Tuesday's practice is alarming. Milwaukee's official injury report should be released sometime Tuesday afternoon, which should shed more light on Antetokounmpo's availability for Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Heat.