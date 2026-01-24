Antetokounmpo exited Friday's 102-100 loss to the Nuggets with 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and did not return due to an apparent leg injury.

Antetokounmpo appeared to reach for his lower leg before limping off the court in the final minute of the fourth. The two-time MVP briefly exited to the locker room before joining his teammates on the bench, though he didn't check back in. He finished with 22 points (4-8 FG, 14-16 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes. The superstar forward's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Mavericks.