Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant display in 28 minutes

Antetokounmpo accumulated 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo amassed more points than minutes played while turning in a well-rounded stat line as per usual. The reigning MVP will likely try to make a statement during Friday's matchup versus the Lakers, as he provided one of his most inspired performances in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season.