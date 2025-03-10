Antetokounmpo logged 30 points (13-24 FG, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to Cleveland.

Similar to what happened in the defeat to the Magic on Saturday when he posted 37 points, 11 boards and four assists in a two-point loss, Antetokounmpo's massive line wasn't enough to snap the Bucks' losing skid. Despite the team's struggles, the star forward remains an elite fantasy option every time he steps on the hardwood. He's averaging 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.7 dimes per game across 10 contests since the end of the All-Star break.