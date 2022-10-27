Antetokounmpo provided 43 points (16-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Nets.

Antetokounmpo struggled to get going and missed nine of his first 13 shot attempts before making his final 12 tries. Thirty-four of his 43 points came in the second half as the Bucks turned a 12-points deficit at halftime into an 11-point victory. The 27-year-old has scored 87 points over his last two games, going 33-for-46 from the field.