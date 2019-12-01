Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in 20 minutes

Antetokounmpo accumulated 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 win over the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable due to back soreness but was ultimately able to give it a go on this second night of a back-to-back. Despite seeing a season-low 20 minutes, Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet, and Monday's matchup versus the Knicks could be a similar story if the Bucks take care of business.