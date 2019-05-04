Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Friday's Game 3 victory

Antetokounmpo accumulated 32 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 16-22 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 win over the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo posted a monster stat line, and the Bucks reclaimed home-court advantage. He lived at the charity stripe and contributed across every category except threes, and he has been superb across these last two tilts after being shut down in the series opener. With two full days of rest prior to Monday's Game 4, Antetokounmpo has plenty of time to rest and recover before trying to help his team take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

