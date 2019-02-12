Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Monday's win
Antetokounmpo accumulated 29 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 112-99 win over the Bulls.
Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with knee soreness to record another massive stat line. The 24-year-old forward has hauled in at least 17 boards 11 times through 52 appearances this season, and he's maintaining career highs across most statistical categories.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Removed from injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out with knee soreness•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Efficient double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go vs. Dallas•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Massive night against Wizards•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...