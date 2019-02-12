Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Monday's win

Antetokounmpo accumulated 29 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 112-99 win over the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with knee soreness to record another massive stat line. The 24-year-old forward has hauled in at least 17 boards 11 times through 52 appearances this season, and he's maintaining career highs across most statistical categories.