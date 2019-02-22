Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Thursday's win
Antetokounmpo accumulated 30 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 win over the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo had been listed as probable due to knee soreness. Nevertheless, he was ultimately able to give it a go and proved to be his usual dominant self in the narrow victory. The 24-year-old MVP frontrunner could be a candidate to receive the occasional night off down the stretch of the regular season. Still, he remains one of the top options across all formats.
