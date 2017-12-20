Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Tuesday's win

Antetokounmpo amassed 27 points (8-14 FG, 11-12 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo was everywhere on both ends of the court while matching his season high in assists. He now has 15 double-doubles through 28 appearances this season, and Antetokounmpo is slowly beginning to build a case for MVP consideration.