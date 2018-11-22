Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Wednesday's win
Antetokounmpo accumulated 33 points (13-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Antetokounmpo continues to build his case for MVP, falling one dime shy of what would've been his third triple-double of the season. Instead, Antetokounmppo delivered his 11th double-double while dominating so thoroughly that he didn't need to log heavy minutes. Friday's matchup with the Suns represents another opportunity for Antetokounmpo to pile up counting stats galore, as Phoenix is among the worst defensive teams in the league.
