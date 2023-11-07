Antetokounmpo produced 36 points (15-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 129-125 victory over the Nets.

While Antetokounmpo's overall fantasy line was through the roof, he also stepped up in the clutch for Milwaukee with two key blocks in the final minutes. While it's still very early in the season, the arrival of Damian Lillard has seen Antetokounmpo's production in points and assists drop a good bit. In six games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.0 points and 3.2 assists.