Antetokounmpo totaled 45 points (17-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo scored 16 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks attempted to mount a comeback. No other player on Milwaukee scored more than 14 points in the entire game. It was his second straight game with at least 40 points and the fifth time he's reached the mark on the season. Through 26 contests he's averaging a career-high 31.6 points per game.