Antetokounmpo accumulated 37 points (16-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 121-111 win over the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo delivered an extremely efficient performance and led all players in scoring, posting his fourth outing with at least 30 points in as many games. The two-time MVP also led Milwaukee's starters with seven assists, finishing behind Cole Anthony (nine assists) for the game-high mark. Antetokounmpo has gotten off to a hot start this season, averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 32.8 minutes per contest.