Antetokounmpo had 30 points (11-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 18 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer in Monday's contest as he registered his third triple-double of the year. The two-time MVP has scored 30-plus points in his last four games and is top-ten in points per game (30.9), rebounds per game (11.1), and field goal shooting (60.8 percent) this season.