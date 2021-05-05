Antetokounmpo closed with 36 points (11-30 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 victory over the Nets.

Antetokounmpo kept his foot on the gas in what was another statement performance by the reigning MVP. In an unusual twist, his typically reliable shooting from the field went walkabout, whereas he was reasonably reliable from the charity stripe. The two teams figure to feature heavily in the postseason and so GMs invested in the Greek Freak should prepare for a possible rest game prior to the end of the regular season.