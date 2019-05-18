Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates as Bucks go up 2-0

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-103 victory over the Raptors.

Unlike the Game 1 victory, the Bucks led from start to finish to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Antetokounmpo was unstoppable and led the Bucks with 30 points to go with 17 rebounds and numbers across the board. He was earlier named as a finalist in the MVP award as well as defensive player of the year, and his complete skillset was certainly on show in this one. The series will now head north to Toronto where the Bucks will look to steal at least one road game. Look for Antetokounmpo to continue his stellar production despite what will undoubtedly be a hostile crowd.