Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates glass in win
Antetokounmpo scored 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-97 win over the Raptors.
The game turned into a surprisingly tough defensive affair at times, but Giannis' work on the glass helped make the difference. He's recorded double-digits boards in 13 straight games, averaging a stunning 28.7 points, 16.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 threes over that stretch.
