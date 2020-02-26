Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates glass in win

Antetokounmpo scored 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-97 win over the Raptors.

The game turned into a surprisingly tough defensive affair at times, but Giannis' work on the glass helped make the difference. He's recorded double-digits boards in 13 straight games, averaging a stunning 28.7 points, 16.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 threes over that stretch.