Antetokounmpo recorded 43 points (17-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 125-115 win over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo scored at will in the paint in what was his most dominant performance of the young season. He was particularly outstanding in the first half, making 11 consecutive field goals at one point en route to entering the intermission with 30 points. Antetokounmpo entered Monday's contest with a substandard 47.5 percent mark from the field on the season, but he rose his percentage four and a half points with the efficient outing.