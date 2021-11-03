Antetokounmpo supplied 28 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and four blocks in Tuesday's 117-89 drubbing of the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo nearly accomplished a triple-double despite playing just 27 minutes in a game that Milwaukee never doubted. Playing the lowly Pistons is typically a fantasy enhancing factor, but Antetokounmpo's usage is also through the roof on an injury-riddled Bucks team. Giannis is a consensus top play every night.