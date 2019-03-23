Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates in return
Antetokounmpo ended with 27 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-87 victory over the Heat.
Antetokounmpo returned after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, putting on a show as the Bucks smashed the Heat. He was able to get some rest down the stretch with the game moving into garbage time, and all signs point to him being fine for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. Both he and James Harden are going to continue to battle it out for the leagues MVP award and as long as he is on the floor, the production should be spectacular.
