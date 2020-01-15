Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates Knicks with ease

Antetokounmpo had 37 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 128-102 win over the Knicks.

'The Greek Freak' needed less than one complete half of basketball to sniff the 40-point plateau, and he was just one rebound shy of what would have been his fifth straight double-double. Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in five of his last seven games and should continue as an elite fantasy player and stat-stuffing asset regardless of the format and the opponent moving forward.