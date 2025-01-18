Antetokounmpo (knee) provided a game-high 35 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-18 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 130-112 win over the Raptors.

It was Antetokounmpo's 10th game of the season with at least 35 points, and he also registered his 30th double-double of the campaign as he dominated in a cushy matchup against Toronto. Over his last 10 games, the perennial All-Star has averaged 28.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 57.2 percent from the field. However, Antetokounmpo is shooting a career-low 15.4 percent from three-point range and 58.7 percent from the charity stripe overall this season, which could continue to limit his appeal in nine-category fantasy leagues.