Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates the boards in tough loss

Antetokounmpo compiled 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 23 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo struggled from the field Sunday, hitting just 5-of-16 on his way to 12 points. Poor shooting night aside, Antetokounmpo was everywhere on the floor, hauling in 23 rebounds to go with seven assists and four blocks. Given the Bucks starting unit shot a combined 19-of-69 from the field, the fact the game went into double-overtime is quite amazing. Their bench was able to carry them through much of the game and they will take a lot out of the loss heading into Game 4. Antetokounmpo will likely look to be far more aggressive Tuesday as the Bucks attempt to steal a victory away from the Raptors.