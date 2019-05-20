Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates the boards in tough loss
Antetokounmpo compiled 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 23 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Raptors.
Antetokounmpo struggled from the field Sunday, hitting just 5-of-16 on his way to 12 points. Poor shooting night aside, Antetokounmpo was everywhere on the floor, hauling in 23 rebounds to go with seven assists and four blocks. Given the Bucks starting unit shot a combined 19-of-69 from the field, the fact the game went into double-overtime is quite amazing. Their bench was able to carry them through much of the game and they will take a lot out of the loss heading into Game 4. Antetokounmpo will likely look to be far more aggressive Tuesday as the Bucks attempt to steal a victory away from the Raptors.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates as Bucks go up 2-0•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Huge stat line in Game 1 win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in series-clinching win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Enormous double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in Friday's Game 3 victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Bounces back in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...