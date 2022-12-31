Antetokounmpo posted 43 points (14-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 14-21 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 123-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo took full advantage of what was a favorable matchup, scoring with ease en route to a game-high 43 points. He now has back-to-back 40-20 games, helping the Bucks reverse what had been a four-game losing streak. While it has been another dominant season for Antetokounmpo, his free throw shooting remains a major issue. In fact, his efficiency from the line has fallen from 72.2 percent last season to just 64.5 percent this season. Fingers crossed anyone who drafted him was prepared for what has been a significant fantasy flaw.