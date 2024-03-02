Antetokounmpo recorded 46 points (16-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 113-97 victory over Chicago.

The Bucks were in control throughout the game, and Antetokounmpo looked effortless against Chicago's defense. His 46-point effort marked his best performance since a 48-point total against Dallas 27 days ago. The All-Star has also recorded double-doubles in seven of his past 10 games.