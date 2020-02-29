Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominating performance

Antetokounmpo boomed for a game-high 32 points (13-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes Friday, as the Bucks cruised through the Thunder 133-86.

Securing 24 points and 10 rebounds by halftime, Antetokounmpo fueled a 25-2 run in the minutes prior. He finished with a season-high plus-44. Antetokounmpo was seemingly full-go amid reports of lingering back soreness, but will nonetheless relay some scoring duties back to Khris Middleton (neck) upon his impending return.