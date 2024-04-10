Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and won't return to Tuesday's game against Boston, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Antetokounmpo was in a lot of discomfort and the injury occurred without any contact. There's no word on the severity yet, but the forward will undergo an MRI to get more clarity. The timing is far from ideal for the Bucks, as the regular season is over in less than a week. If he's forced to miss time, the Bucks will need guys like Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton to step up.