Antetokounmpo injured his right knee Friday against the Heat and will not return according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Antetokounmpo knocked knees while facing up to the basket and immediately walked to the locker room with a slight limp. This is a tough blow as he was just cleared to play Friday after recovering from a right wrist injury. His next chance to play will be Sunday against the Suns. If he's forced to miss additional time, the Bucks would need to rely on Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder to pick up the slack at forward.