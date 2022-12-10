Antetokounmpo fouled out of Friday's 106-105 win over Dallas after recording 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Despite committing his sixth foul, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were able to squeak out a win thanks to a terrible night at the free-throw line for the Mavericks. Although Giannis had an excellent evening, he fell just short of making history as the first player in 12 years to score 30 points and shoot 50 percent for nine consecutive games. Still, an eight-game run of this kind is a magnificent milestone for the All-Star.