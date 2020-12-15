Antetokounmpo registered 24 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 27 minutes during Monday's preseason loss against the Mavericks.
Antetokounmpo looked effortless on route to a double-double, and the fact that a nightly double-double can be considered his "floor" illustrates just how dominant he can be -- in both fantasy and real life. Antetokounmpo recorded 64 double-doubles between the regular season and the playoffs last season, and he only failed to reach that feat eight times.
