Antetokounmpo provided 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 111-107 win over New York.

After a lackluster showing by his standards Friday due to a sore left knee, Antetokounmpo bounced back with his eighth double-double in the last 10 games and 24th of the season -- tying the two-time MVP for third in the NBA in that category with teammate Bobby Portis. Over that stretch, Antetokounmpo is averaging 34.4 points, 13.3 boards and 4.9 assists while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor.