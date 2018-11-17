Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in comeback win

Antetokounmpo had 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-9 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in Friday's win over Chicago.

The Bucks fell behind by as many as 22 points in the first half but roared back to win easily behind another sterling performance from Antetokounmpo. The MVP candidate also chipped in three blocks, and his pair of three-pointers were his first makes from beyond the arc since Nov. 4.